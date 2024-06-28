Mecklenburg County provides resources to beat the heat

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County and Charlotte leaders are ensuring the most vulnerable in the community are staying cool.

Starting Sunday, The Charlotte Area Transit System will provide free transportation to the Roof Above Day Services Center, senior centers, spraygrounds, and Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation centers.

In addition, Bock Love Charlotte’s Day Services Center will open for people experiencing homelessness.

Click here for a list of resources, spraygrounds and centers open for residents.

