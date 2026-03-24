Memorial lines neighborhood for man killed in Salisbury break-in

SALISBURY, N.C. — A makeshift memorial lined a Salisbury neighborhood on Tuesday, less than one week after a man was shot and killed during a home break-in on Beard Street.

Sebastian Rankin Jr. was shot and later died at the hospital, police said.

Salisbury police charged Namyous Dejhmariek’kali Jackson with first-degree murder.

He shot and killed Rankin on Thursday inside this home, police said.

Chopper 9 was overhead while police investigated.

Police arrived at the home close to 4 p.m. in response to a breaking-and-entering in progress.

Multiple people inside the house were hurt and said it was a domestic incident that turned into an assault, police said.

Three people were inside, including two men. A female was also hurt and taken to a hospital.

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