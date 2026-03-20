Large police presence reported in Salisbury neighborhood

SALISBURY, N.C. — Authorities are working to learn what led to a large police presence in a Salisbury neighborhood Thursday evening.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom captured crime scene tape blocking off a wide area near Beard Street, just off North Long Street between North Main Street and I‑85.

Channel 9 crews observed multiple squad cars and officers surrounding a car in a yard with all of its doors open.

Police, however, have not yet released details about what prompted the investigation.

VIDEO: Armed robbery suspect arrested after high-speed pursuit

Armed robbery suspect arrested after high-speed pursuit

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