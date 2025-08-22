Memorial plans set for Legendary motorsports figurehead ‘Humpy’ Wheeler

CHARLOTTE — The family of Humpy Wheeler is inviting the Charlotte community to pay their respects to the NASCAR icon, who passed away this week at the age of 86.

Humpy Wheeler, known for his long tenure as the president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway, will be honored with a series of memorial events.

A vigil, rosary, and eulogy are scheduled for Monday evening at Saint Gabriel Catholic Church on Providence Road. The following day, a funeral mass will be held at the church, followed by a reception at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The public is welcome to attend the memorial events, providing an opportunity for the community to celebrate Wheeler’s life and contributions to the motorsports world.

