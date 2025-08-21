Legendary motorsports figurehead ‘Humpy’ Wheeler dies at 86

CHARLOTTE — Howard “Humpy” Wheeler Jr., a legendary figure in motorsports and former president of Charlotte Motor Speedway, passed away peacefully at the age of 86.

Wheeler, who was born on Oct. 23, 1938, in Belmont was a transformative figure in the world of auto racing, known for his innovative contributions to the sport.

“His passion was to ensure that when each fan left the track, they felt as if they had been a part of a happening,” NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty said.

Wheeler’s journey in motorsports began at a young age when he promoted his first race at just 13 years old.

Before becoming a prominent NASCAR promoter, Wheeler had a successful boxing career, boasting a record of 40-2 and winning a Golden Gloves championship.

He was instrumental in bringing the first night race to Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1992, a move that revolutionized the sport.

Wheeler’s flair for showmanship earned him the nickname the “P.T. Barnum of motorsports,” with his extravagant pre-race stunts and shows.

He was inducted into multiple halls of fame, including the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2006.

Wheeler also made appearances in popular culture, lending his voice to the Pixar movie “Cars.”

Wheeler’s family says details about funeral arrangements will be released at a later date.

The family also requests donations to the Belmont Abbey College Motorsports Management Program in lieu of flowers. Wheeler was instrumental in launching the program 20 years ago.

VIDEO: Fans flock to Rockingham Speedway for NASCAR’s return

Fans flock to Rockingham Speedway for NASCAR’s return

©2025 Cox Media Group