Meteorologist Joe Puma discusses potential changes to Carolina leaf season

This summer was a tough one on our area trees, meteorologist Joe Puma said Tuesday afternoon.

>>CLICK HERE for the latest weather conditions

From the scorching summer heat in July to extreme rain in early August and below average temps recently, this could all lead to an earlier and potentially longer leaf season in the Carolina’s.

Some trees are already starting to turn colors.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Puma breaks down when peak colors occur typically and how this year could be different.

VIDEO: Tuesday afternoon’s forecast with Meteorologist Joe Puma

Tuesday afternoon's forecast with Meteorologist Joe Puma

©2025 Cox Media Group