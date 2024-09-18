Local

Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz to visit Charlotte

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

Election 2024 DNC Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and wife Gwen react during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya/AP)

CHARLOTTE — Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz will visit Charlotte on Friday.

Walz is the wife of Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz.

This will be Mrs. Walz’s first visit to Charlotte since Vice President Kamala Harris picked Gov. Walz to be her running mate.

In Charlotte, Mrs. Walz is expected to meet with volunteers for Harris’ campaign and women voters. Organizers haven’t publicly announced the time or location.

This isn’t Mrs. Walz’s first visit to the Tar Heel state as part of the campaign. She visited Raleigh with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff as part of the “Fighting for Reproductive Freedom” bus tour.

Governor Walz held a rally in Asheville yesterday. Harris held two rallies in North Carolina last week, including one in Charlotte.

