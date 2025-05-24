Mint Hill woman takes plea deal, sentenced to 5 years after facing murder charges

MINT HILL, N.C. — A body was found in a Mint Hill neighborhood on June 23, 2019.

Police found 22-year-old Joshua Griffin unresponsive at Pinewood Circle early that morning. Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Since then, two people have been charged in connection with his murder. The then-21-year-old Bailey Marie Todd was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and destruction of evidence.

Bailey Todd (left), Sean Harper (right)

On Friday, she took a plea deal. She has been sentenced to five years for accessory after the fact.

In 2019, a 23-year-old Sean Harper from Fairfax, Virginia, was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

