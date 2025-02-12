Missing Wadesboro woman found safe in neighboring state, police say

WADESBORO, N.C. — A missing Wadesboro woman has been found safe in a neighboring state, police said Wednesday.

Channel 9 first reported on her disappearance Monday when the Wadesboro Police Department posted information about Gloria Anne Garris on billboards across the area.

The 50-year-old had last been seen by the Anson County Department of Social Services at her home on Landsford Drive, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

She left after their visit in a burgundy 2020 Nissan Kicks, officials said.

We’re working to learn more details about where Garris was found.

