Mixed reviews released for UNC Charlotte’s autonomous shuttle

CHARLOTTE — Mixed reviews have been released for UNC Charlotte’s autonomous shuttle.

The school launched a pilot program named Cassi last year to drive students around a two-mile loop on campus.

A report by the North Carolina Department of Transportation said while some community members appreciated trying new technology, most were choosing other options to reach their destinations on campus.

This was due to the shuttle’s slow speed and occasional loss of service, according to the report.

