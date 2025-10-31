Mobile command unit unveiled to assist emergency response in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled a new state-of-the-art Mobile Command Unit to enhance emergency response capabilities across the state.

This unit, funded by the North Carolina General Assembly, will serve as a resource during natural disasters, major incidents, and community emergencies, facilitating coordination among law enforcement, fire, EMS, and emergency management teams, officials said.

“During the last hurricane, it became clear that Western North Carolina lacked sufficient mobile command resources,” said Sheriff Darren Campbell. “This new command unit ensures that our deputies and first responders can respond faster, communicate better, and protect more lives — not only in Iredell County, but anywhere in the state.”

The Mobile Command Unit features computer-aided dispatch systems, satellite and internet connectivity, video monitoring, and real-time communication tools.

“This is more than a vehicle — it’s a mobile lifeline for our community and for North Carolina,” Campbell said.

