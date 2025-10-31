Monroe 71-year-old arrested after pointing a gun at driver in traffic

MONROE, N.C. — A 71-year-old man was arrested in Monroe after allegedly displaying a firearm during a road rage incident on Highway 74.

Curtis Ciampo was taken into custody after a caller reported that he pointed a gun at them while driving westbound on U.S. 74, where traffic was congested due to an earlier collision.

Monroe Police Officer Tomberlin, along with fire personnel, spotted Ciampo’s truck in traffic and conducted a stop. The victim provided cell phone video showing Ciampo holding a handgun in his left hand and tapping it on the door of the vehicle.

During the search of Ciampo’s truck, officers found two untraceable handguns, known as ‘ghost guns,’ which lacked serial numbers. A records check revealed that Ciampo has a prior felony conviction.

Ciampo was charged with Simple Assault and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. The Monroe Police Department reminds drivers to stay calm and avoid escalating confrontations on the roadway.

The police department also provided safety tips to prevent road rage incidents, such as avoiding engagement with aggressive drivers, maintaining a safe distance, and reporting dangerous behavior by calling 911.

With the arrest of Curtis Ciampo, Monroe Police emphasize the importance of road safety and the dangers of escalating confrontations on the highway.

