1 arrested after east Charlotte death ruled homicide, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Police found a deceased male in east Charlotte on Saturday.

On Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced that the death had been ruled a homicide and a suspect had been arrested.

Police arrested 30-year-old Marcos Antonio Perez-Vasquez on Thursday after the death of 54-year-old Thomas Montague Carter was ruled a homicide, according to CMPD.

Officials responded to the scene of the crime at the 3000 block of Central Avenue around 4 p.m. Saturday after receiving a call about an assault with a deadly weapon.

Carter had suffered head trauma. MEDIC pronounced him deceased at the scene.

The investigation into the homicide is active and ongoing, police said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

