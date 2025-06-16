Monroe City Council to discuss new election bill

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe city leaders will meet to discuss a new bill that would require partisan elections Monday morning, councilmembers said.

This potential change to the city’s election process comes after a house bill was amended by North Carolina lawmakers to include the city.

Channel 9’s Eli Brand said the bill, known as HB3, would require candidates for Monroe to list their political party when running for office, forcing most offices to hold primary elections.

It is estimated that new primaries could cost the city $75,000 to run which would be costly for taxpayers if it passes.

Council member Julie Thompson wishes the council had been consulted about the potential change.

“Your vote and elections are a sacred thing,” Thompson said. “We live in a free county, and you should be able to whether you’re unaffiliated or a Democrat or Republican, to vote your conscience and have your voice at the ballot box.”

The council will hold an emergency meeting at 8 a.m. Check back for updates on this story on Eyewitness News at Noon.

