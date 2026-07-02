Monroe Police Department seeks public’s help after two shooting incidents

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance following two separate shooting incidents that occurred within hours of each other on Friday. No injuries were reported in either shooting.

The first shooting took place around 12:25 a.m. in the 700 block of Maurice Street. The second shooting happened at approximately 3:38 a.m. in the 1700 block of Icemorlee Street. Investigators are urging residents and businesses to review security footage to help identify those responsible for these acts of violence.

The initial shooting involved a dark-colored vehicle firing into an occupied vehicle on Maurice Street. Investigators believe this vehicle traveled from Green Street onto Maurice Street before the incident.

After the shooting, the vehicle reportedly fled the area by way of Sunset Drive and Church Street.

Hours later, on Icemorlee Street, three individuals approached an apartment complex from Labon Street.

They opened fire on a group of people gathered in the parking lot. The suspects then fled in the same direction from which they arrived.

The Monroe Police Department is requesting that residents and businesses in the areas of Maurice Street, Green Street, Sunset Drive, Church Street, Icemorlee Street and Labon Street review any security or doorbell camera footage recorded during the early morning hours of June 27.

Officials stated that even seemingly insignificant footage could provide valuable information to investigators.

Chief Bolen, police chief, emphasized the department’s commitment to thoroughly investigating these cases.

“The reckless use of firearms puts innocent people at risk and will not be tolerated in our city,” Bolen said. “We are committed to thoroughly investigating these cases and will continue pursuing every lead until those responsible are identified and held accountable. But we cannot do it alone. We need our community to stand with us by speaking up, sharing information and refusing to let acts of violence become acceptable. Together, we can make Monroe a safer place for everyone.”

Anyone with information regarding either incident is encouraged to contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700. The department highlighted that every tip, no matter how small it may seem, has the potential to help identify those responsible and keep the community safe.

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