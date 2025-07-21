Monroe Police to host training on motorcycle gang violence

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department is set to host a three-day training program on preventing and responding to incidents of outlaw motorcycle gang violence in August, according to police.

Presented by the Heartland Law Enforcement Training Institute, the program is designed for patrol officers, investigators, crime analysts, and supervisors who may encounter violence involving outlaw motorcycle gangs.

The training will take place from August 27 through 29 in Monroe.

The training aims to equip attendees with the necessary skills to handle such incidents effectively and to develop preventative strategies for events involving these groups.

This includes understanding the legal and ethical considerations necessary to prevent frivolous lawsuits during interactions.

The program will cover initial responses to violent incidents, crime scene processing, and subsequent investigations to ensure successful prosecutions.

Attendees will also learn about planning for major events, recognizing weapons and narcotics concealment techniques, and conducting traffic stops on large groups.

Instructors with extensive experience in street-level, investigative, and undercover operations will guide attendees on managing sources within outlaw motorcycle gangs.

The training emphasizes the importance of understanding the shifting alliances and rivalries among these groups to address turf issues effectively.

