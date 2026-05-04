Major expansion brings higher education to Fort Mill for the first time

FORT MILL, S.C. — Winthrop University’s new Fort Mill campus will be located in downtown.

Leaders are hoping it will help people, both young and older, thrive.

“We have one of the best districts in the country,” said Mayor Guynn Savage.

The mayor is ready to level up beyond K-12, helping bring quality higher education to town.

Leaders have announced Winthrop will open a Fort Mill campus in a historic building right across from town hall.

“They’re gonna bring a childhood development program, the Macfeat Program, which is the first in the country,” Mayor Savage said. “Dual enrollment for our high school students, and they’re gonna bring adult learning for adults.”

“I think it’s a great idea,” said neighbor Bryan Smith. He lives in Fort Mill. He says the new school could help him continue to excel in the workforce.

“It allows people to branch, learn new things and be able to emerge to our changing times,” said Smith.

In a statement on Monday, the Provost of Winthrop said, “We are over-the-moon excited to be exploring a partnership with the Town of Fort Mill to establish a comprehensive higher education instructional site.”

“The eagle has landed in Fort Mill and we’re thrilled,” Mayor Savage said. “We’re thrilled to bring that and make use of this building for our community.”

Mayor Savage says Fort Mill has never had higher education there, so this is a first.

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