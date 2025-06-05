Youth gang crime surges nearly 50% across North Carolina, alarming officials

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Youth gang crime in North Carolina has increased nearly 50% in just the last 5 years.

They said the structure of gangs is changing, and the members are getting younger and younger.

It’s a part of a dangerous trend the state has been working to combat.

On Thursday, the Governor’s Crime Commission met in Raleigh to discuss their recommendations for public safety, with gangs being a big part of that discussion.

“Gangs in North Carolina represent a complex threat that impacts public safety, law enforcement operations, and community well-being. The threat is no longer confined to urban areas or centers. Gangs are increasingly mobile and tech-savvy and are rooted in rural areas of the state, the commission said.

In Union County, the sheriff’s office said they are seeing the trend in their crime statistics.

“We’re seeing more organized juvenile crime that we would consider as street gang-type activity. It may not be that standard Blood or Crip-type gang that you see, but it could just be something the gang may be named after, a local street, or, you know, a school that they all attended, or something like that. So, we are seeing an increase in organized activity,” said Lieutenant James Maye.

Maye said those crimes often tick up during the summer, when kids have fewer responsibilities and accountability than they normally would have during the school year.

“More commonly, or most often, what we see is four to five teenagers. They go find a car that’s unlocked with the key in it, or they’re able to hotwire that car, they steal that car, and then they come into one of our local subdivisions here in Union County, and they go and they pull on door handles. If that door handle, if that door is unlocked to that car, they go inside that car, they steal anything of value, and then they flee the area. They usually go back to Charlotte or wherever they live. So it creates a lot of work for our detectives,” Maye explained.

Channel 9 has covered a series of shootings in Union County that deputies attribute to gang activity.

Just last week, deputies arrested a sixth suspect tied to those shootings. The suspect in that case was 16 years old.

