Monroe police investigating animal cruelty case

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the community’s help after a dying dog was found behind a Dollar General dumpster.

Officers said they were called to West Franklin Street on Friday just before noon.

At the scene, they found a severely neglected dog in a crate. The dog was a small brown and black shepherd mix with an orange collar.

Officers said the dog died before it could receive medical treatment.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.

