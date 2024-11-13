Month of Giving Collection Day: How you can help

CHARLOTTE — Join Channel 9 on Wednesday for our Month of Giving Collection Day, and help flood victims in western North Carolina by donating at the Food Lion near West W.T. Harris and Mallard Creek Road.

We’re partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, and our Collection Day is taking place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Channel 9′s Damany Lewis, Deneige Broom, Erica Bryant, Scott Wickersham, Keith Monday, Mark Taylor, and John Ahrens will be out meeting with folks who are donating.

You can help our neighbors today by taking part in Channel 9’s Month of Giving Collection Day! We’re accepting non-perishable food for people and pets, plus new and gently used coats. Come see us at the Food Lion at 2201 West W.T. Harris near Mallard Creek Road, until 7pm. You can also donate at this link: www.wsoctv.com/giving Posted by WSOC-TV on Wednesday, November 13, 2024

We are accepting non-perishable food for people and pets, plus new and gently used coats.

Second Harvest is sending truckloads of food every day to the NC mountains. This collection helps to keep that effort going and to keep the shelves stocked for families in our immediate community, because that need hasn’t gone away.

People can stop by with donations whether you’re shopping or not. If you are shopping, you can pick up a few extra items and drop them off on the way out.

Cintas will be on-site to take all of the coats we get. They clean and repair the used ones, then deliver them all to Crisis Assistance Ministry, which gets them to families in need.

You can still help even if you can’t stop by. Just click this link!

Second Harvest can buy seven pounds of food with every dollar donated.

Most-needed items include:

Canned fish or meat

Canned, low-sodium vegetables and low-sugar fruits

Low-sodium canned soups or stews

Canned entrees (spaghetti and meatballs, ravioli etc).

Peanut butter

Canned or dry beans

Canned or dry pet food

