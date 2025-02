MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville commissioners postponed a vote on rezoning for 78 townhomes near Lake Norman.

Mattamy Homes wants to build three-story townhomes along Langtree Road.

Commissioners will give the developer until May 19 for a new proposal to make the townhomes two stories, The Charlotte Observer reported.

They also want to preserve more trees and provide a crosswalk on Langtree Road.

