Mooresville leaders spending millions on long-term solutions for road improvements

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Lake Norman and Mooresville area has experienced significant growth in recent years.

Traffic Team 9′s Mark Taylor spoke with city leaders about long-term solutions now underway.

“In the Mooresville area, we probably have $400 million worth of projects so – it’s a lot of road projects,” Mooresville Mayor Chris Carney said.

Two of those projects broke ground in Mooresville this week with the hope of relieving congestion in one of the fastest-growing suburbs in the U.S.

Because a majority of roads in Mooresville run in a north-to-south direction, connecting U.S. 21 and North Carolina Highway 115 moving east to west is expected to help ease congestion by avoiding the railroad tracks in downtown.

Projects underway to boost road improvements in Mooresville

And the city is banking on the Timber Road extension project to help out.

The more than $20 million road – expected to be over one mile and two lanes – will connect U.S. 21 at Deerwood Lane to Timber Road and Highway 115, where they’re already clearing out some of the debris.

This will help alleviate some of the congestion that we see in the east-to-west corridor on roads like Wilson Avenue.

Improvements for North Carolina Highway 150

Crews also started working on the $250 million N.C. Highway 150 improvements on Monday – arguably the busiest and most congested road in Mooresville. This is a project that’s been years in the making.

The idea is to ease congestion and improve traffic flow by widening about 15 miles of N.C. 150 from N.C. Highway 16 in Catawba County to west of U.S. 21 in Mooresville.

But drivers we spoke to said improvements can only help so much.

“More people coming here more developments coming to the area and so forth…the heavier traffic,” one commuter said.

“Stopping growth completely is impossible but if we put requirements for substantial infrastructure improvement, it’s certainly the better way going forward,” Mayor Carney said.

Carney also told Channel 9 the Timber Road extension project is scheduled to wrap by the end of this year.

The N.C. 150 improvements won’t be completed until 2030.

WATCH BELOW: Charlotte faces uphill battle at getting transit referendum, state senator says

Charlotte faces uphill battle at getting transit referendum, state senator says

©2025 Cox Media Group