Mooresville commissioners set to deny rezoning for $30 billion data center

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville Town Commissioners plan to deny a rezoning request for a $30 billion data center if it comes to a vote, the town mayor told the Charlotte Observer.

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt’s widow, Teresa Earnhardt, has requested to rezone the family’s 300 acres to build the Mooresville Technology Park.

Town Mayor Chris Carney told the Charlotte Observer in an exclusive interview that, without knowing which tech company will purchase it, he and the six commissioners cannot support the data center.

Carney told the Charlotte Observer that he and the commissioners “went and looked at what Amazon does versus what Microsoft does, which is different than Apple, Google, and they all kind of have their own thing. And there are some that have been done really well. But without knowing who it is you’re eventually going to end up with, it’s almost impossible to make a decision.”

The measure may come to a vote on Sept. 15. If the commissioners end up in a three-to-three deadlock, Carney would cast a vote.

The mayor told the developer, Tract, that the board was likely to deny the request.

“We are both disappointed and surprised to learn of the Board’s position in this manner,” Tract said in an emailed statement to the Observer through a spokesperson. “In light of this development, we are carefully evaluating our next steps.”

