Novant Health launches ‘Art of Remarkable Care’ initiative

CHARLOTTE — There’s a new place to view local art, and it’s not where you’d expect.

The cafeteria of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center is now filled with local art.

Novant Health has launched the “Art of Remarkable Care” initiative to bring art into the healthcare setting. The art show is the first project in the initiative.

“Using art in this setting can help people, whether they need to just have some relaxation, just some disassociation, use as a tool for expressing their emotions,” said Shana Templin, the Arts and Health facilitator for Novant Health.

