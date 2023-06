MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville is holding a grand reopening for Liberty Park at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The town has spent the past three years revitalizing the park on East Iredell Avenue.

The new amenities include a three-story playground, an interactive water fountain, and a covered basketball court.

The celebration will also include music, food, and different performances.

