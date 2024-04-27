Mooresville man accused of attempted murder using screwdriver, hammer

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A man is behind bars for trying to kill someone with tools, the Mooresville Police Department says.

On Friday morning, police went to Spruce Street in Mooresville for a call of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers found a victim in a shed behind the house who had been assaulted with a hammer and screwdriver, according to MPD.

Witnesses pointed officers to Tymir Lowe, 32, as the suspect. They began searching and found him after someone called to report a suspicious person.

Lowe was taken into custody and charged with Felony Attempted Murder.

He’s held without bond.

