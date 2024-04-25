16-year-old arrested in connection with deadly shooting of 13-year-old girl

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department has arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old girl, according to reports from WTVD.

The incident occurred Monday morning at the North Hills Apartments near Crabtree Valley Mall.

At the scene, police told WTVD that they found 13-year-old Mykia Daniel with gunshot wounds.

Police said Daniel did not live at the apartment complex, and it is unclear why she was there.

On Wednesday, an unidentified 16-year-old was charged with murder in connection with the shooting, according to WTVD.

It remains unclear what led up to the incident.

