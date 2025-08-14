Mooresville native, WWE referee pays visit to ER after being bitten by bat

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A WWE referee and Mooresville native took a trip to the emergency room after being bitten by a bat.

Charles Robinson, who is from and still resides in Mooresville, posted on Instagram Wednesday that he took a trip to the ER after being bitten by a bat around 2 a.m.

“Great way to start the morning. 2:00am and got bit by a bat,” the post read. “That’s right, a bat! 4 hours later in the ER and six shots.”

Robinson has been a referee since 1997 after starting with World Championship Wrestling.

