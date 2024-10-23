Earnhardt family entity seeking to develop 400-acre site

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — An entity managed by Teresa Earnhardt, widow of the late NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr., is seeking to rezone nearly 400 acres in Mooresville in a bid to spur economic development.

Earnhardt Farms LLC had its rezoning request on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the Mooresville Planning Board. Rezoning for the entity’s 399.3-acre site off Patterson Farm Road is being sought to facilitate a project named Mooresville Technology Park.

A specific site plan for the proposed industrial park is not available in town records. Documents state that an industrial zoning “is being requested to facilitate economic development growth.”

The land involved in the rezoning request is around 3 miles from Dale Earnhardt Inc., Earnhardt’s former race team in Mooresville.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Street race honors Earnhardt family coming to Kannapolis

Street race honors Earnhardt family coming to Kannapolis

©2024 Cox Media Group