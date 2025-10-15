Mooresville Police Department spends $300K on drones

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Mooresville Police Department has invested $300,000 in drones from Flock Safety, enhancing their surveillance capabilities, our partners at The Charlotte Observer reported.

The Mooresville Police Department acquired drones from Flock Safety, which can fly up to 400 feet and reach speeds close to 60 miles per hour.

Mooresville’s mayor noted that the town received two drones for the price of one, as it was among the first communities to adopt this technology.

Flock Safety, the company providing the drones, has faced criticism for its surveillance practices, with some accusing it of attempting to place the entire country under surveillance.

As Mooresville continues to integrate these drones into their police operations, the debate over surveillance technology and privacy remains a point of contention.

