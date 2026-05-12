Play-based learning revolutionizes kindergarten education in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County Schools is rolling out a new district‑wide strategy to boost kindergarten learning — play‑based instruction.

Every kindergarten classroom in the district is now using structured play as a core part of daily lessons.

Inside Mrs. Vermeire’s classroom at Charles E. Boger Elementary, it may look like students are simply playing, but teachers say the activities are intentionally designed to build vocabulary, math skills, problem‑solving, and social development.

Students spend 45 to 50 minutes a day choosing activities that naturally incorporate academic concepts.

Laurie Fazio, the district’s elementary math instructional specialist, says the approach puts children at the center of learning.

“It really is about putting the children at the center of the classroom… It’s much more authentic for kids to learn and make connections,” Fazio said.

Teachers guide the lessons by joining students in their play, modeling language and skills.

Mrs. Vermeire says she’s already seeing stronger communication and confidence among her students.

The benefits extend beyond the classroom. During outdoor play, students used timers to take turns and even practiced math while pretending to run an ice‑cream stand.

“My favorite part of kindergarten is when I get to learn stuff… I get to learn math and cool things,” one student told Channel 9.

District leaders say hands‑on learning helps build a strong foundation for future academic success.

Meanwhile, some CMS parents in Mecklenburg County are pushing for similar changes.

They’ve launched an online petition asking school leaders to pilot one hour of play‑based learning per day in select kindergarten classrooms. The petition has already gathered more than 1,500 signatures.

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