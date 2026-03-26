Mooresville woman faces felony charges for child sexual assault

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville woman was arrested in March 2026 following an investigation into the sexual assault of a juvenile in Iredell County. Jonnie Ezara Wysong, 46, faces two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office began the investigation after receiving a report of the assault on Feb. 17. Detective C. James with the Special Victims Unit conducted the investigation, which included multiple interviews and the collection of evidence that identified Wysong as the suspect.

Following the arrest, Wysong appeared before Magistrate Thompson, who issued a secured bond in the amount of $75,000 for the charges.

Jonnie Ezara Wysong

Wysong has a criminal history that includes several prior drug-related offenses. She has previously been convicted of felony selling of heroin and felony selling of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

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