Man hit by vehicle in Mooresville; investigation ongoing

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Tuesday, around 12:35 p.m. on Oakridge Farm Highway in Mooresville.

According to officials, a 47‑year‑old man from Raleigh was struck and transported to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

However, his condition remains unknown at this time.

The incident is still under investigation, and no further information has been made available.

VIDEO: Arrest made in deadly east Charlotte hit-and-run crash

Arrest made in deadly east Charlotte hit-and-run crash

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