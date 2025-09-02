Charlotte primary turnout abysmal as early voting locations expand to 9

CHARLOTTE — In case you didn’t know, there is a Charlotte City Council primary going on. With one week until election day, only 947 voters have cast a ballot so far. Hundreds of thousands of people are eligible to vote.

While the turnout is extremely low, to this point the only early voting location that has been open is the Hal Marshal Center in Uptown. Starting Tuesday, Charlotte voters can cast a ballot at 9 different locations throughout the city.

The nine locations will be open from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The nine locations will be open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The Charlotte City Council primary is challenging because not only are you telling voters about your positions, but you’re also educating the public that there’s an election going on.

“I am definitely looking forward to the nine locations opening up,” Councilmember LaWana Slack-Mayfield said. “We have won races by one vote across the nation and in the city. So go out and vote.”

“People don’t think local elections are as important as voting for the president,” Republican At-Large candidate Misun Kim said. “They don’t realize that you have to guard your home first.”

Only 23,000 people voted in 2023’s primary. Turnout for this year’s election will likely be around the same figure. With early voting locations expanding Tuesday, voter Jesse Oppenheim thinks more people will turn out.

“I think there are a lot of people like me that are waiting for the number of polling places to expand,” he said. “I know that I will be voting in South County, and when they make that available, starting tomorrow, I will be voting there.”

If you live in Districts 1, 4, or 5, this primary is especially important. Whoever wins the primary in these races will be the representative on Charlotte City Council because there is no November opposition.

