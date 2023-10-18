More residents at Rock Hill apartments say they paid rent but face eviction

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Residents at a Rock Hill apartment complex claim they’ve paid their rent but they were still faced with eviction notices.

Channel 9′s Almiya White first reported the situation in early October. Since that first story, multiple former residents have reached out to White saying they were told they owed thousands of dollars.

“I know how those people felt because i felt the same way,” said Joy Thomas.

Thomas used to call Windsor Apartments home. She said she felt compelled to reached out to Channel 9 after our story aired earlier this month.

Two other tenants told us about claims of back rent at the same complex.

“I was just shocked that the issue is still ongoing,” Thomas told White.

“For me, I received those same eviction notices for thousands of dollars that was unexplained that was due,” she added.

In March, Thomas said she received an eviction notice on her door with her address but with a different tenant’s name. The notice claimed more than $7,000 was owed.

Thomas said she received another eviction notice the following month, this time with her name listed and stating she owed more than $8,000.

Thomas said she missed two rent payments but it didn’t add up to the amount the complex claimed she owed.

“It forced me to leave,” she said. “They say well, if you can leave by this certain date, we’ll forgive the $8,000-something that you owe. I went and got a U-Haul truck immediately.”

That’s something current resident Jasmine Milton is in the process of doing. She shared a recent eviction notice with White, where the complex claims she owes over $2,000.

But Milton says she never missed a payment. Earlier this month, she told White she was afraid it would only be a matter of time before she received a notice.

“I hurt for them, because I know exactly how they feel, how they felt,” Thomas said. “Because I had to pack up a U-Haul with my kids with nowhere to go.”

After the first story aired, White heard from four additional current or former tenants with similar complaints.

White called and emailed the Windsor apartment complex again Wednesday to see if they could explain where the balances are coming from and why so many residents owe thousands of dollars. She didn’t hear back Wednesday, but they have previously said they don’t discuss specific tenant issues.

(WATCH BELOW: Residents claim management error is leading to eviction threats)

Residents claim management error is leading to eviction threats

©2023 Cox Media Group