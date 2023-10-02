Neighbors at Rock Hill complex say they’ve paid rent but still owe thousands

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Some people who live in a Rock Hill apartment complex say they’re facing eviction, but they haven’t done anything wrong.

The residents claim they’ve paid their rent, but Windsor Apartments on Tenby Drive is telling them they still owe thousands.

Councilmember William “Bump” Roddey said several people from the apartment complex reached out to him for help.

“A lot of the stories were very, very similar in nature,” he said.

Roddey said for the last two weeks, he’s received nearly a dozen calls from residents at the apartment complex.

