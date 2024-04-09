More social districts could be coming after Plaza Midwood’s success

CHARLOTTE — It has been one month of sipping and strolling through the social district in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood.

The social district has been open for a little over a month. At least one business owner said it has been a success, so could this be the beginning of more social districts in the Queen City?

Channel 9 spoke with the owner of Sip City, Yazan Humaideh, who also serves on the Plaza Midwood Merchant’s Association.

Humaideh said the social district has already brought in new customers, as well as increased foot traffic.

“I haven’t seen any problems, thankfully,” Humaideh explained. “We’re seeing some people we have not seen in the neighborhood before, so it’s bringing some new faces to the neighborhood.”

Humaideh said business has increased so much that he had to purchase three separate orders of the custom cups needed to walk around with alcohol in the districts.

He continued that more businesses in the neighborhood have jumped on board since it opened.

Channel 9 reached out to Councilman Malcolm Graham about whether or not this success could lead to more social districts in the area.

Graham said multiple neighborhoods have already expressed interest.

“Just some natural ones that you would think should be involved, like NODA, University City, parts of Southend, etc. So we’re just awaiting that application process. It’s not complicated, but it’s thorough,” Graham explained.

As for Humaideh, he said he is proud to be a part of Charlotte’s first social district and that his organization would be happy to help other neighborhoods that are looking to start the application process.

“I would definitely encourage other neighborhoods to do it and roll it out in a similar way as we did,” Humaideh said.

