Reusable cups unveiled for Plaza Midwood social district

CHARLOTTE — The Plaza Midwood Merchants Association just unveiled the new reusable cups for its social district.

Charlotte’s first social district will be in Plaza Midwood. It will stretch along Central Avenue, from Louise Avenue all the way to Morningside Drive. It was approved at the end of October.

Now, signs are going up along the route to let patrons know where the boundaries are.

Once the district officially launches, people will be able to sip and stroll with alcoholic drinks from ABC-approved establishments. A special metal cup will have to be used.

Right now, there’s no official start date for the social district.

