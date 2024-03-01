Plaza Midwood social district expected to launch this weekend

CHARLOTTE — This weekend, the Plaza Midwood social district is set to begin.

It will be Charlotte’s first district that will allow people to sip and stroll with alcoholic drinks from ABC-approved establishments.

It will stretch along Central Avenue, from Louise Avenue to Morningside Drive.

According to reports from WFAE, the soft launch this weekend will have a limited supply of cups, and only 12 bars and restaurants will participate.

If you plan to participate, there are a few things you need to know.

First, you must purchase the 16-ounce stainless steel cup for $8 at participating restaurants if you want to sip and stroll.

Second, participating businesses should have a sticker posted on their door letting you know where you can buy the cups and where they are allowed.

Third, signs will be posted to show the perimeters of the social district. You will be required to stay within that perimeter if you want to participate.

Fourth, social district hours are 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

The city of Charlotte has created a map that will show you which businesses are expected to participate in the social district. You can find a list of those businesses here.

