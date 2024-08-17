Local

More than 1.25M North Carolinians eligible to use new free online tax filing system

RALEIGH — The U.S. Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service announced on Friday that North Carolina will be the latest state to join IRS Direct File for the 2025 filing season.

Twelve states saw 140,000 taxpayers claim more than $90 million in refunds and save an estimated $5.6 million in filing costs using the new free online filing tool.

At least 1.25 million North Carolinians will be eligible to use the free online filing tool during the next filing season.

