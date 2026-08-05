Morganton intersection upgraded after students struck by vehicles

MORGANTON, N.C. — Safety improvements are being made to a Morganton intersection after two separate incidents in which students who ventured off the North Carolina School of Science and Math campus were struck by cars near the school.

The crosswalk was rebuilt at the intersection on West Fleming Drive. They lowered the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph and added more warning signs for drivers.

There is a new, highly visible traffic signal, and the state is building an island to help students cross the four-lane roadway.

Officials said leaders from the School of Science and Math, the city of Morganton and the state have worked closely together on the project.

“When we first opened the campus in the summer of 2022, we immediately started registering concerns about that intersection, and there were some improvements made by (the Department of Transportation), but it didn’t go far enough,” said Vice Chancellor Kevin Baxter.

At 5 p.m. on Channel 9, reporter Dave Faherty asks how much it cost to make the changes, and he speaks with witnesses to the crashes.

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