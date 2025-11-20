Mother outraged as accused child sex predator avoids deportation

CHARLOTTE — One of the men that Border Patrol had on their radar is accused of targeting a 13-year-old online for sex.

Pineville Police arrested Jordan Castillo-Chavez in March.

However, the Department of Homeland Security said he’s back on the streets because his ICE detainer wasn’t honored.

Channel 9’s Gina Esposito spoke with the young accuser’s mother.

The girl’s mother, Vermesha Rose, said she didn’t know until this week that the suspect wasn’t a U.S. citizen.

Now that Rose does know, she believes justice is deportation.

“It’s hurtful that my child is a victim, and they have this person and let him go,” Rose said.

Her daughter was 13 years old when she met Castillo-Chavez, who was 29.

Rose found out when she looked at her daughter’s phone.

“And then there was a message from this guy,” Rose said. “I’m like, ‘Who is this?’ She’s like, ‘Oh, that’s my friend. I just met him online,’ and I looked at the message. There were photos. There were messages that he was coming to pick her up and I immediately dropped. I fainted. This is not happening right now.”

In March, Pineville Police charged Castillo-Chavez with indecent liberties, and other sex related charges. He has since bonded out.

This week, Customs and Boarder Protection named Castillo-Chavez, of Costa Rica, as one the “worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens” blaming his release on a failed ICE detainer.

Esposito asked the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office about it.

They said ICE made a request for advance notification of his release, but said the agency did not issue an ICE detainer.

The sheriff’s office said they did not notify ICE when Castillo-Chavez bonded out because they weren’t legally required.

“This is serious,” Rose told Esposito.

Rose said her father had committed a crime in the U.S. and was deported back to his country years ago, so she understands the impact.

Rose believes Castillo-Chavez should be deported.

“We need justice,” she said. “He needs to go. They need to enforce it.

Rose said if Castillo-Chavez isn’t deported, she would still like to see justice served through the Mecklenburg County courts system.

Esposito asked also Rose for her thoughts on Customs Border Protection’s arrests of people living in the country illegally who don’t have criminal records.

She said, “When you are affecting people who are actually working and trying to live the American dream, then allow them to do that.”

Rose said she would like to see those individuals released.

At our last check, Castillo-Chavez was not arrested during this week’s operation.

