Businesses close, construction halts as CBP operation continues

CHARLOTTE — As the Customs Border Protection operation continues in Charlotte, businesses are temporarily closing, construction is pausing, and church pews aren’t as full as the normally would be.

On the South Boulevard corridor Wednesday, many of the Hispanic businesses were either closed or not busy.

“People are scared,” a barber told Channel 9. “They aren’t coming. A lot of customers aren’t showing up anymore.”

The closures include small Hispanic markets, including one off South Boulevard that had a sign on the front door warning of ICE activity.

Baleada restaurant was also closed.

“It’s really good food, actually,” customer Bryan Bareto said. “I was trying to get some breakfast some lunch and a drink.”

Bareto wasn’t aware of the closure until he saw a sign saying the Honduran restaurant is closed “for your security and ours.”

“It’s pretty fricking sad,” he said.

It’s not just restaurants feeling the impact. Construction sites across the city look deserted.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church has canceled all activities outside of mass. Last Sunday’s services drew 50 instead of the typical 500. The church says if Border Patrol is spotted on property, they plan to immediately contact the bishop, so he can notify the Vatican.

In east Charlotte, Our Lady of Guadalupe is also seen in a mural on the side of Tacos El Nevado. The restaurant always voted one of Charlotte’s best taco places but right now it is closed. On Instagram, the popular restaurant’s owner said he made the call to close it for now because of the CBP operation.

