Mother recounts hit-and-run crash on I-485 as troopers search for driver

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A hit-and-run was caught on dash camera along Interstate 485 in Pineville, and the driver has yet to be identified.

Jessie Haynes says the driver of what appeared to be a dark, two-door Infiniti was flying through traffic Saturday afternoon. She estimates the car was traveling near 100 miles per hour.

“In my rear view mirror, I saw what appeared to be a vehicle, almost like a pendulum,” Haynes told Channel 9’s Miana Massey. “I keep describing it as this little metal bullet swinging in between the lanes.”

The dashcam footage shows the crash and Haynes’ vehicle being slammed into the express lane, all while her 11-year-old daughter was in the back seat.

Moments later, Haynes said her focus shifted toward the driver.

“I’m looking ahead and realize this person had no intention on stopping,” she said. “It almost appeared as if they sped up some more.”

Haynes’ vehicle sustained damage to the passenger side tire, rim, bumper and headlights.

She said she feels lucky the situation wasn’t worse, but believes the driver who caused the crash is still out there and could be putting other drivers at risk.

“I am so frustrated,” she said. “In a hit-and-run situation, ultimately, it falls on you. My insurance is going to go up, and my insurance is the one getting paid out.”

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says this case is still under investigation as they work to determine more details. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the authorities.

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