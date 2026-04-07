Mother remembers 3‑year‑old son killed in Salisbury duplex fire

SALISBURY, N.C. — Family members say the little boy who died in a Salisbury house fire on Monday was 3‑year‑old Jordan Hebb.

His mother, Christina Hebb, told Channel 9 that she was heartbroken knowing the last time she saw her son was at the hospital.

The fire broke out around noon on Monday at a duplex on Union Heights Boulevard.

Firefighters found both Jordan and an adult man unconscious inside the home. They were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Christina Hebb, who lives in Lexington, said she received the call shortly after noon and rushed to Rowan County.

She described Jordan as a bright, energetic child who loved climbing, going to the park, and, above all, snacks.

“He was so smart. So smart,” she said. “He loved climbing on things, and he loved going to the park. He loved food. Especially snacks. He would rob you of snacks.”

She said seeing him at the hospital was devastating. “I just couldn’t believe it. I told him to come back. I told him to be here,” she said.

Now, she’s focused on keeping Jordan’s memory alive and making sure people know how special he was. “He got into everything,” she said. “It’s crazy to say was.”

The Salisbury Fire Department, Salisbury Police Department, SBI, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire. Officials say there is no criminal investigation at this time.

House fire kills man, child

This tragedy comes as Salisbury firefighters are already stretched thin. Dozens of people remain at a Red Cross shelter after last week’s fire at the Wiley School Apartments on Ridge Avenue. Three people were hurt in that fire but are recovering.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says the apartment complex is not safe for tenants, and investigators are still working to determine the cause.

City officials say they are addressing both immediate and long‑term staffing needs within the fire department.

Seven new firefighters recently completed state training and are expected to join the department on May 1.

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