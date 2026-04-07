Man and child killed in Salisbury duplex fire; cause under investigation

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man and a child have died after a duplex caught fire in Salisbury on Monday afternoon.

Fire crews said they were dispatched to Union Heights Boulevard just after noon and found the single‑story duplex engulfed in flames.

Firefighters entered the building, rescued both victims, and began lifesaving efforts.

Eventually, they were taken to Novant Rowan Regional Hospital, where they later died.

Multiple departments assisted the Salisbury Fire Department; no firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Salisbury Fire Department, the Salisbury Police Department, the SBI, and the N.C. Office of State Fire Marshal.

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