Motorcyclist dies after York County crash

YORK COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist died after a crash in York County Sunday evening.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, it happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Garvin Road and Ashe Road.

Troopers say a motorcycle was traveling south on Garvin Road when a 2024 Ford Expedition attempted to turn onto the road in the motorcycle’s path.

Although the vehicles did not make contact, the motorcyclist lost control and spilled the bike while avoiding the collision.

The rider was taken to the hospital where they later died. Their identity has not been made available.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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