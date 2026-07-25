One dead, two hurt after crash in University City, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and two people are hurt after a crash took place in University City Saturday evening.

MEDIC responded to a call near I-485 Outer Loop and North Tryon Street around 5:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they located three patients. Two were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The third was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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