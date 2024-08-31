Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision in Caldwell County, troopers say

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist has died following a head-on collision in Caldwell County Friday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on US 321 near Rocky Knob Road.

Troopers said a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling north on US 321 when it crossed the center line and hit a 2014 Mercedes Benz SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle, 64-year-old Robert Thomas Kampfer, died at the scene.

The occupants of the Mercedes Benz were not injured, according to troopers.

Troopers said an initial investigation indicates careless and reckless driving contributed to the collision.

However, no charges are expected to be filed in this case.

