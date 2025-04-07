Family mourns after young girl and father die in Rock Hill house fire

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A fire that killed a nine-year-old and her father in Rock Hill last week started in the kitchen, investigators have learned.

The fire started early Friday morning at a home along Deas Street off Cherry Road, according to officials.

Channel 9’s Tina Terry spoke with Simiya Roseborough’s loved ones on Monday as they pick up the pieces.

“Everybody she touched, she brought laughter and joy,” Pastor Ina Harris said. “She would be so excited asking questions about Jesus and wanting to know the word of God.”

Roseborough went to Rock Hill Elementary School and took part in programs at a local church.

Early on Friday, Simiya and her dad, Sammylee, were inside their home when the fire. By the time firefighters arrived, the blaze had put itself out.

Officials are still investigating ‘how’ the fire started and exactly how Simiya and her dad died, even though there was an active smoke detector inside.

“Sammy Lee loved his family. He loved his daughters,” Cousin Patricia Moore said.

The family is coming together and holding each other up. They are praying for peace and for the mom, who was at work during the time of the fire.

“She needs to start all over; she needs everything; she has nothing,” Pastor Harris said.

“With anything in life, it’s gonna take funds to get back on her feet,” former pastor Terrence Jones said.

The church is coordinating a fundraiser for the family. They’re trusting the community to pull together to help.

“We don’t understand this, but we trust God,” Moore said.

Investigators say it could be several days before the investigation is complete.

